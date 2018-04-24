Ohio, Toledo officials searching for wanted man accused of murder

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding 32-year-old Lonzo Rivers.

Rivers is wanted by Toledo police for shooting and killing Dakoda Rogers in 2017.

Toledo police and the NOVFTF are actively searching for Rivers but believe he fled the state and is being assisted during his run from authorities.

Rivers' last known location was on the south side of Toledo. He is described as a black male standing at five feet eleven inches and weighing 175 pounds.

Anyone with information about Rivers or his whereabouts should contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833, Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the United States Marshals office in Toledo at 419-259-6286.

Those with information can remain anonymous and may receive up to a $3,000 reward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.