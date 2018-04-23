Road construction season impacts downtown

If you made it downtown recently, you may have noticed more orange barrels crowding our roadways. What does all of this mean for local businesses?\

There is going to be a lot of road construction work going on, and much of the time frame depends on the weather.

The question area businesses are most concerned with is: whether or not this temporary inconvenience will be worth it in the long run.

Brice Murphy is a bartender at Tin Can Bar that opened in November. He is excited to get more of the downtown crowds in now that the weather is starting to break.

"There's still parking areas, so it hasn't been absolutely egregious, but it's not been easier,” Murphy laughed, “I'll say that."

City crews got to work today grinding up parts of Erie Street. Work has started between Washington and Michigan, creating a traffic headache, just to kick off construction season.

Doug Stephens, Administrator for the City of Toledo Engineering Department got into some of the plans.

"The only reconstruction we're going to do is the intersection of Erie and Monroe. and we're going to be doing that probably around the end of June. And we'll be down in that intersection for a few weeks trying to cut it in half. So there will still be traffic maintained, but probably working on the intersection a half at a time," Stephens said,

It's not just the businesses that could see an impact. There's also those coming into town for special events. This weekend both the Walleye and the Mud Hens are in town.

That's on top of normal events like the Symphony, and seasonal activities starting soon like the Summer Concert Series.

If you plan to head downtown over the next couple of months, no matter how you get here, you may want to give yourself a little extra time.

Brandon Segura lives in Uptown and has no trouble getting around.

"You could Uber down, you could take the pedicabs, taxi cabs. That's the beautiful thing about Toledo. You get, you know, from any surrounding area to downtown within a reasonable amount of time and with reasonable transportation methods." said Segura.

Later this summer, Monroe Street will be resurfaced from Collingwood to Summit. Summit Street is going to see a facelift as well leading from Monroe forward, all the way to LaGrange Street.

"Hopefully it will make the next twelve or fifteen years a lot better when you're coming downtown. No potholes, hopefully, and you're going to get a much smoother ride," said Stephens.

Segura thinks those who want to come out, won’t let this get in their way.

"If you want to make the city better, kick these potholes out of the street, this is what's got to be done, you know? So it's necessary. It's not what you want to see, but it's got to be done," He said.

Regardless of these disruptions, the general thought seems to be, if you're headed downtown, a few roads being torn up won't stop the fun.

Tony Henry works at Table Forty 4 and feels the same way.

"Honestly, I don't think it will affect much. It will make it more chaotic. Downtown is on the up," said Henry.



It's important to remember these projects are going on and most of them will be here at least until the end of June. Plan ahead and pack your patience to make sure everyone has a good experience.

