Neighbors learn about potential drug treatment center

Another drug treatment center wants approval from the city, but is getting some push back from neighbors.

This one is in west Toledo, on Sylvania Avenue right at the corner on Sylvania and Jackman.

The vacant church could house a new drug treatment center. A total of 48 beds for those trying to combat drug and alcohol addiction through an inpatient, residential 30-day program.

"We're looking to bring a glimmer of hope,” said Breanna David, with Byrans Treatment Center. “Overdoses are happening every single day, people are dying, and we just want to be able to help someone because it's taken over, it's an epidemic."

Before Bryans Treatment Center can purchase the former Calvary United Methodist Church on Sylvania Ave., the building must get a special use permit from the City of Toledo. Neighbors have reservations about the new business coming into their area.

"It shouldn't be in the middle of a neighborhood,” said one neighbor during Monday’s meeting at Castillo Funeral Home. “It should be closer to the other services that these people need."

"Everybody deserves a second chance I guess,” explained Douglas Hall, a neighbor. “But we're concerned that there is a school right down the street. Kids walk by here all the time, what may happen and what restrictions are there? We just want to be transparent."

The prospective buyers answered questions of neighbors at Monday’s meeting. They explained they will have specialized and certified staff around the clock, in addition to 24/7 security at the proposed residential treatment center.

"A lot of people don't understand what we're doing and they're afraid that we're going to bring something into their neighborhood that's going to put them in danger,” said Breanna Davis. “But we're hoping that tonight we can put a lot of those fears at rest."

"I feel that we really need it because we know that addiction is a really bad problem,” explained Diane Hitchens, a homeowner living across the street from the vacant church. “At that time, I didn't think that they would be buying property right next to my house to put something up you know. I really don't know exactly how I feel about it yet."

Bryans Treatment Center will meet with Toledo City Council again on May 16th to decide if they can move forward or not. While neighbors in West Toledo say they want another meeting to continue learning about the treatment center’s plans.

