Construction for first marijuana cultivation facility underway in Gibsonburg

Construction is now underway for one of the first medicinal marijuana facilities in the Gibsonburg area.

The Standard Wellness Company was awarded one of Ohio's cultivation licenses for medicinal marijuana. Their location is in Gibsonburg, Ohio. As many local municipalities voted to keep facilities out, Gibsonburg wanted the industry.

The 50,000 square foot facility is expected to create at least 20 to 30 new jobs. Also, village administration said having another tenant in their industrial park makes their village more appealing to potential investors.

But Gibsonburg Mayor Steve Fought said the biggest win is the tax dollars the village will be able to collect from the expected profitable business.

"But then also the school aspect of this, so the school is going to see some influx of tax money coming into the school as well. So, when you start talking about schools losing funding from the state, this really starts to close that gap a little bit, and it helps ease the burden of the taxpayers a little bit," said Mayor Fought.

Currently, Standard Wellness has a provisional license from the State. Once this building is complete, they will then be able to apply for a full cultivation license at some point after.

