Glass City Marathon has record numbers

Clear skies, light winds and roughly 45 degree temperatures, make for a great recipe for a run in the Glass City.

The 42nd Glass City Marathon attracted runners from across the country and around the world.

The near perfect weather conditions for the 42nd Glass City Marathon brought out the first-timers and the elite.

A total of 1,087 runners completed 26.2 miles.

A Canadian won the Marathon, setting a new course record at 2:20:58.

A sold out half marathon had a record 3,517 runners.

Isaac Mukundi from Kenya broke the tape at one hour four minutes and 54 seconds.

"It was a bit cold for me because I'm not used to such weather,” said Kenyan runner Isaac Mukundi. “So that was one of my challenges I had today."

But for the thousands who've been training and running in Toledo's weather it was near perfect weather.

CEO of Mercy Health Toledo said seeing this race grow over the past three years means Toledo as a whole is getting healthier.

"I think the more we can bring focus to healthy lifestyles, healthy living, healthy choices, the more we can do for the community," said Bob Baxter, CEO of Mercy Health Toledo.

All of the races, marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and the 5k brought out 7,444 runners, three new course records and 258 Boston Marathon qualifying times.

