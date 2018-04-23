Rainy, Much Cooler Tuesday

Highs around 70° will be a sweet memory come Tuesday.

Rain is likely with temperatures around 50° through the day.

Wet weather will not last all week long. There will be some sunshine at midweek,

then a very good looking weekend coming up. The warmest weather in the

FIRST ALERT 10-day forecast will come next week Monday and Tuesday.

A northeast breeze is likely in the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s.

At lunchtime a chance of rain continues. Spring jacket and umbrella required.

Even late in the day a persistent northeast breeze will knock temperatures down.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week. The rain will make for a chilly day.

Robert Shiels WTOL