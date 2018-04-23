Rainy, Much Cooler Tuesday

Highs around 70° will be a sweet memory come Tuesday.
Rain is likely with temperatures around 50° through the day.
Wet weather will not last all week long. There will be some sunshine at midweek,
then a very good looking weekend coming up. The warmest weather in the
FIRST ALERT 10-day forecast will come next week Monday and Tuesday.
A northeast breeze is likely in the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s.
At lunchtime a chance of rain continues. Spring jacket and umbrella required.
Even late in the day a persistent northeast breeze will knock temperatures down.
Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week. The rain will make for a chilly day.
Robert Shiels WTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.