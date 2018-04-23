Grill used to heat home sparks east Toledo deadly fire

A deadly fire in east Toledo is under investigation. It happened on East Broadway near Oakdale Elementary School, early Saturday morning.

Barb Robinson knew the man who died.

"He was a good man," said Robinson about Gordon Guhl.

She stopped by the home Monday afternoon, after hearing about the fire.

Robinson said she's known Guhl for decades. She said unfortunately, he lost his way.

"His girlfriend passed away and he was just on his own," Robinson added."We'd tried to get him hooked up with services and he was just pretty much a loner, pretty stubborn."

Fire crews said the home didn't have electricity and Guhl was using a grill for heat, which sparked a fire.

What appeared to be a hoarding situation, provided an added challenge.

"There was a lot of stuff in the house, to my understanding, which made it a challenge for the firefighters to get in, do their jobs, find this person, bring them out," said Private Sterling Rahe with the Toledo Fire Department.

The fire department was able to do all of that in under 10 minutes, but Guhl died at the hospital. It's not clear yet how he died.

The fire department said there were no working smoke alarms in the house. While it's difficult to tell whether that would have saved him, the fire department said it's important to test your smoke alarms once a month.

You should also change your batteries twice a year. Keep in mind, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors expire after 10 years.

If you need a smoke alarm and live in Toledo, you can get one for free.

"You can go by any residence, provide proof of residence, fill out a short questionnaire and they'll provide you with the smoke alarms you need," said Rahe.

