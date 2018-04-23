Lourdes University gets recognized for growth

Lourdes University has grown immensely within the last decade and it is not going unnoticed.

The university's President Dr. Mary Ann Gawelek addressed the school's growth at the Rotary Club Monday afternoon.

Dr. Gawelek has been president for less than two years but has achieved a lot in her time at the school.

Lourdes has achieved its 10-year accreditation from the Higher Learning commission. On the athletic side of things, Lourdes has made national and international news with its new state-of-the-art gaming arena.

Dr. Gawelek said the school is set apart from all other schools in more ways than one.

"Lourdes is probably most differentiated by the fact that we are Franciscan and have Franciscan values. So there's a core and basis to that. We also have captured the ability to teach from a liberal arts perspective by do apply to the professions," Dr. Gawelek explained.

Before coming to Lourdes, Dr. Gawelek was the Chief Academic Officer at Seton Hill University for 20 years.

