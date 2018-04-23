Atkinson School in Fremont placed on lock down Monday

The Fremont Police Department says that Atkinson School has been placed under a level two lock down Monday.

Police say the school was placed on lock down around 1 p.m. after receiving calls of gun shots heard within the area.

The police department posted the following message on their Facebook notifying parents and the community of the situation:

Police say it is still active investigation and officers are still in the area.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the gun shots heard, please call 419-322-6464.

