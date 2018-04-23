200-year-old shipwreck discovered on Lake Erie

Researchers say they have found the remains of a schooner that went down in Lake Erie nearly 200 years ago.

The discovery was found just off the coast of Kelley's Island.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will have divers take a look this summer, and possibly begin excavating the ship wreck to determine if it's a sailing ship called the Lake Serpent.

The museum says this is likely one of the oldest shipwrecks ever discovered on Lake Erie.

