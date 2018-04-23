Judge appoints new WLS board member

A Lucas County judge has decided who will fill the current vacancy that was once Patrick Hickey's on the Washington Local School Board.

Hickey resigned last month while facing criminal sexual misconduct charges in Lenawee County.

Pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code, the Probate Judge of Lucas County must appoint a replacement to the school board. A total of seven residents of the Washington Local School District applied for the vacancy.

Judge Jack R. Puffenberger conducted individual interviews with each of the applicants.

After a thorough review of their respective qualifications, Judge Puffenberger is appointing Christopher Sharp as the newest member of the Washington Local School Board. Sharp was one of two people the board was originally deadlocked on.

Sharp has been very involved as a parent, coach, cub scout leader, and numerous other community activities in the WLS district for many years.

He is a licensed Journeyman Electrician and lives in West Toledo with his wife and four children.

"I just feel that the kids need someone that they can rely on, teachers and staff too," Sharp explained. "I'm good for the community. I've been involved with the community for years. We have lived in the community for 18 years now."

