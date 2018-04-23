Rain Ahead Tuesday

A dry and sunny Monday is going to be replaced with wet weather Tuesday. Be prepared for scattered rain showers that will move in and out throughout the day. The first round of rain is likely as you head out the door Tuesday morning.





Scattered showers will likely be re-developing after a brief mid-morning lull, around lunchtime.





And for your evening plans, drizzle and steady light rain are likely. Plan ahead with the rain jackets and umbrellas if you'll be at an outdoor game or practice. It may very well not be hard enough to cause cancellations but will be very annoying.







Those in the construction fields, farmers and gardeners wondering about rainfall amounts, here is a good estimation broken down by city:



