City crews begin street and alleyway clean-up

City crews will now be out and about working to get Toledo cleaned up.

Crews will be concentrated on cleaning up the streets and alleyways of the Glass City and getting rid of the junk that clutters the area such as tires, broken bottles and discarded construction materials.

"We found a couple of instances in south Toledo near the South Branch Library where there are a bunch of tires and mattresses dumped there," said Ignazio Messina, city spokesperson.

You can help this effort by trying to keep your alley clean and piling discarded items in one area for crews to collect.

Be cautious, though, as some materials may be hazardous in nature.

The city will also cut back on overgrown trees and other vegetation, which are good hiding places for garbage and those who want to dump it.

If you have any questions about the city cleanup or want to report dumping, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.