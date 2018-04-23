Fire causes major damage to north Toledo home

Crews were at the scene of a house fire in north Toledo Sunday night.

The fire happened at 202 Hausman Street near Lagrange around midnight.

Crews say the house appears to be occupied, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews say the house was majorly damaged and is no longer livable.

Caution tape was also put up at the scene when crews noticed a hanging wire, but it is unclear whether or not the wire was live.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

