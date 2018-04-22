27-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Henry County

A 27-year-old man is dead after colliding with a truck in Henry County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Joshua Ryan Dalton, of Morristown, Tennessee, was riding east on US 6 when he ran into a pickup truck being pulled out of a driveway by Ronald Weichers, 62, of Napoleon.

Troopers say Mr. Dalton put his motorcycle down on the roadway in an attempt to avoid hitting the pickup but was unable to.

Mr. Dalton was thrown from the bike and struck a guardrail.

The pickup truck caught fire.

Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Weichers suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

