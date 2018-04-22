Loud "boom" heard in Temperance, MI area

Residents of Temperance, MI heard a loud boom just after 8 p.m. that shook windows throughout the community.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says they have not gotten any calls on the noise but they are sending police to the area.

The Bedford Township, MI Community Facebook page was flooded with comments asking if anyone else had heard the noise.

The boom was apparently heard as far away as Secor and Gay St. in Toledo.

