Group holding forum for District 6 Toledo City Council candidates

The Point Place Business Association will be holding a Meet the Candidates forum on Tuesday evening for the District 6 Toledo City Council race.

The event will be held at the Friendship Park Community Center on April 24 and will run from 6 – 8 p.m.

The election is for the seat vacated by Lindsay Webb when she left to become Lucas County Treasurer.

The four candidate running for the seat are David Ball, Chris Delaney, Jim Nowak and Alex Rivera.

Friendship Park is on 131st St.

Election Day is May 8.

