Bowlympics helps people with disabilities understand law enforcement

Dixon Devin gets a hand from Sgt. Dwayne Poole at Southwyck Lanes (Source: WTOL)

It was an afternoon of bowling but not necessarily about strikes and spares.

It’s about developing friendships between kids and adults with disabilities and law enforcement.

The “Bowlympics” were held Sunday afternoon at Southwyck Lanes.

Members of the Toledo Police and Lucas County Sheriff's Department hung out on the lanes with folks from the Special Olympics of Ohio.

“I think it’s a good sport for me. It helps me relieve pain in my muscles and prevents me from being stressed out,” said bowler Francisco Valle.

Dixon Devin lined up on a lane with help from her new buddy Sgt. Dwayne Poole.

He’s here to teach her and others that officers are people too and they’re approachable.

Get past the stigma of the badge and gun and not be scared.

And maybe get a few bowling tips too.

"Oh I’m doing pretty good. I got a strike and that’s all that matters,” said Devin.

Sgt. Poole said it was a special day.

“Just seeing other people enjoy bowling. Enjoy life,” said Sgt. Poole.

Plus realizing it’s okay to walk up to an officer when things are going wrong or help is needed.

“They are awesome to us,” said bowler Sarah Powers.

The event was hosted by TPD’s Feet On The Street.

Money raised will be used for future Special Olympics events.

The bowlers promise to be back.

