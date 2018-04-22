Folks across area celebrate Earth Day, Good Deeds Day

Volunteers helped clean up a west Toledo neighborhood on Sunday for Earth Day (Source: WTOL)

It's Earth Day across the world, an annual reminder we all need to take better care of our planet.

Artists and others from a west Toledo tattoo shop took that message to heart.

Folks from Studio Thirteen roamed the area on Saturday, wearing gloves and carrying plastic bags picking up debris from alleys, streets and neighborhoods.

They feel it's important to make their surroundings look beautiful so people will continue visiting it.

“At Studio 13 our footprint is low. We recycle everything we can. We use low energy lights. Today is a day to celebrate it publically but we try to celebrate it every day," said Jes Farris from Studio 13.

Debris collected will be recycled.

It was also it was also Good Deeds Day across the world.

It encourages everyone to pay it forward.

The event was celebrated at Grace Lutheran Church in west Toledo.

All referred families could browse and pick up clothes, toiletries and other household items for free.

Families could also connect with local agencies and organizations to assist them.

The event was sponsored by the Toledo and Northwest Ohio Cornucopia.

