Fatal crash Sunday morning in Sandusky County

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on County Road 4, south of County Road 21 in Scott Township, Sandusky County, a little before 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500 driven by 49-year-old Eric Daniels was traveling northbound on County Road 4 when he went off the right side of the roadway. Daniels over-corrected and then went off the left side of the roadway.

Daniels then struck a tree and his vehicle caught on fire. The GMC Sierra then became fully engulfed in flames.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Due to the extent of the fire damage, police say it’s unknown at this time if alcohol is a factor in the crash.

