Central Toledo home catches on fire twice Sunday morning

Toledo Fire Department battled the same central Toledo house fire Sunday morning twice.

Crews say the house fire occurred at 1532 Tecumseh Street.

They were first made aware of the fire around 1 a.m. and upon arrival noticed the stove top burner was on all the way inside the home.

It was a small fire and was taken care of quickly.

Just two hours later, around 3 a.m., the whole house was on fire.

The battalion chief says the second time they came out, the fire had started on the second floor on a mattress.

Since two fires occurred at the same house but started in two different locations, it is being treated as suspicious.

Crews say that the house is rented and the people living in it where not home at the time of either fire.

Those people living in the home were said to have removed some of their furniture and other items last week. However, crews say the electric and gas for the home were still on.

A neighbor claims to have heard a "big boom” and that led him to notify the fire department.

