North Toledo family safe after Sunday morning house fire

Toledo Fire Department is investigating a north Toledo house fire Sunday morning.

Crews say the fire started on the 1900 block of North Superior Street around 1 a.m. in the basement of the home.

When the fire alarm quickly went off, the family inside the home evacuated immediately with no injuries.

The battalion chief says that the fire could have been a lot worse if the fire alarm had not gone off so quickly.

He also stresses that everyone should check to make sure their fire alarms are working correctly in their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WTOL 11 was the only crew on the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.