Red Wing Alumni take on TPD hockey for a good cause

The Toledo Police Department hockey team strapped on the skates to take on some big-time hockey players at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania on Saturday night.

The team took on former members of the Detroit Red Wings to raise money for Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center of Toledo.

“Anything we can do to prevent anything bad from happening to kids or other family members due to abuse, we’re all in. We want to help and we want to prevent these incidents from happening,” said Officer Stephen Bates.

Some of the big names in attendance included former Red Wing star Darren McCarty, northwest Ohio native and former NHL'er Brian Smolinski and former Red Wing Brent Fedyk.

“What’s important to the Red Wings alumni and to us players is to be able to spread the wealth, so to speak,” said McCarty. “A lot of it for us is our time and to be able to come here and it’s all about the people here.”

Brent Fedyk agreed.

“We enjoy getting together with the guys for a good cause for the communities, showing off some of the plays we still have sometimes, but it’s just nice to give back,” said Fedyk.

A great time was had by all as fans got to see their heroes up close, both the hockey and the law enforcement varieties.

As for who won the game…

10-6 victory vs. @ToledoPolice

10-6 victory vs. @ToledoPolice

Stars of the Game:

? Jon Finstrom

?? Dan Newman

??? Darren McCarty — DetroitRedWingAlumni (@RedWingAlumni) April 22, 2018

