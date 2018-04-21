One taken to hospital after south Toledo accident on Saturday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One taken to hospital after south Toledo accident on Saturday

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A person was taken to the hospital on Saturday evening after an accident in south Toledo.

The crash occurred near Cheyenne and Heatherdowns around 8:30 p.m.

Toledo Police say two cars were involved.

Police believe one the drivers failed to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly