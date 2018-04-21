Elderly man dies after fire in east Toledo home

An elderly man is dead after an overnight fire in east Toledo on Saturday morning.

Toledo Fire says they were sent to the fire on the 1500-block of East Broadway at 2:46 a.m. where they found heavy smoke and few flames.

As they attacked the fire, firefighters found an elderly man suffering on the second floor of the home.

The man was treated on the scene and later transported to St. Vincent’s Mercy Hospital where he later died.

There was a smoke alarm on the first floor of the home which was not working. There was no smoke alarm on the second floor.

The fire remains under investigation and no cause has yet been determined.

