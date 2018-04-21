Small airplane crashes at Henry County Airport Saturday

A passenger in a single-engine airplane suffered minor injuries after a plane crash at the Henry County Airport on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Taylorcraft BC12-65 landed on the runway from the east of the airport and then ran off the north side of the runway, overturning and coming to rest upside-down.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

The pilot, 59-year-old Walter Bernard Gerhardt Jr., of Napoleon, was uninjured. Mr. Gerhardt's passenger, 51-year-old Audra Smith, also of Napoleon, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Both Gerhardt and Smith were wearing 4 point harnesses when the plane overturned.

The Henry County Airport is on County Road O in Napoleon.

