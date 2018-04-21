Toledo Library helping citizens get a financial leg up at 'Money Smart Week'

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library wants to help you do a better job of managing your personal finances.

This is 'Money Smart Week.'

It's designed for folks just getting started in life, juggling financial demands or those wanting to save or invest.

This seminar at the downtown main library on Saturday was titled 'Earn It, Keep It, Grow It.'

One tip is to turn to the Financial Opportunity Center of Toledo to move forward in life.

"Learn how to earn your money by getting a better job. Sometimes under-employed or unemployed can help. How to improve that situation by helping you beef up your resume,” said Michelle Gorsuch, with the Financial Opportunity Center of Toledo.

The services are free.

More presentations this week include salary negotiations, how to be a money-smart teen and demystifying investing.

