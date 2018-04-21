Rogers girls b-ballers get Key to City at parade in their honor

The Rogers girls were honored for their achievement with a parade on Saturday (Source: WTOL)

An exciting morning in Toledo on Saturday as the Rogers High School Girls Basketball Team was honored with a championship parade through the streets of downtown.

The Rogers High School girls' basketball team made history when it won the Ohio Division II State Championship last month, the first Toledo girls team to do so since Libbey won the title in 1981.

The team rode through the streets of downtown, ending at a rally in Promenade Park where they were given a key to the city from Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

#Toledo419 Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz presented the 2018 Rogers High School State Basketball Champions with the Key to the City. Here is the presentation and some highlights. It was a great event! pic.twitter.com/c2JoMtx57V — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) April 21, 2018

The parade gave family, friends and the community a chance to celebrate their achievements with them.

"They do very good in the classroom, they're excellent in their academics. I know there's a lot of scholarships out there, I know there's a lot of colleges that come to see them play and to reward them for their reward,” said Beverly Liddell-Smith, grandmother of player KeArrah Peace.

With a strong returning class of players, the girls are hoping to repeat the feat in 2019.

