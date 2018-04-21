One person shot in central Toledo Saturday morning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person shot in central Toledo Saturday morning

TOLEDO, OH

Toledo police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that occurred in central Toledo.

Police say the shooting occurred around 4:25 a.m. at 1312 Palmetto Avenue.

Paul King was shot by an unknown suspect. 

King was treated at the hospital.

