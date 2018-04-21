Man found dead inside Fremont residence Saturday

The Fremont Police Department is investigating the death of a man Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were dispatched around 1:10 p.m. to 404 May Street in reference to a subject bleeding.

Upon arrival, Fremont police say a male subject was found deceased inside of the residence.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the matter. BCI was also contacted to assist with the investigation.

Police say the name of the deceased will be released after notification has been made to the family.

