In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - April - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - April 21, 2018

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, April 21, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning:

Medical Aesthetician Cay Stout with Avanti Med Spa under the direction of Arrowhead Plastic Surgeons

  • Do's and Don'ts of your most radiant skin.
  • Gift Ideas and special offers available.

Clint McCormick of Toledo Roadrunners

  • Talks about the 42nd Annual Glass City Marathon and 5K.

Run Toledo Ambassador Matt Trzcinski and Glass City 5K Runner Tiffany Rauh

  • Discusses what it means to be a Run Toledo Ambassador and how Trzcinski inspired Rauh to begin running.
  • Talks about the 42nd Annual Glass City Marathon and 5K.

Divya Shetty of Mercy Children's Hospital

  • Discusses participating in the Kid's Run

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly