Road closures this weekend due to Mercy Health Glass City Marathon

This year's Glass City Marathon is on Sunday April 22 (Source: WTOL)

The Mercy Health Glass City Marathon is notifying the community of the upcoming road closures to accommodate for the safety of over 9,000 runners participating in the 42nd annual event on Saturday, April 21st for the Glass City 5K and Sunday, April 22nd for the Marathon, Owens Corning Half Marathon, YARK Subaru 5-Person Relay.

April 21 – Glass City 5K

University Hills @ Bancroft (Main Entrance) -- Closed from 9am to 10am

Douglas from University Hills to Savage Arena lot 4 entrance -- Closed from 9am to 9:15am

Douglas from Savage Arena lot 4 entrance to Dorr -- Closed from 9am to 9:45am

East Rocket Drive -- Closed from 9am to 9:45am

Stadium Drive -- closed from 7:30am to Noon

April 22 – Marathon, Half Marathon, 5-Person Marathon Relay

Secor Rd. (Start Line)

4am – Secor closed between Bancroft and Valleston. Both parking garages off Bancroft will be accessible prior to 7am. The East garage will be an exit only until 11:00am

7:00am Secor closed from Kenwood to Dorr

Dorr St.

7:00am - 7:30am -- Dorr between Byrne and Douglas -- both directions

7:30am -- 11am -- controlled traffic on Dorr both directions from Richards to Byrne.

8:00am – 11am – Westbound Dorr closed from Douglas to Byrne.

Douglas Rd.

7:00 - 11am -- Douglas from Dorr to Kenwood

?Kenwood Blvd.

7:00am to 8:00am -- Closed from Douglas to Evergreen

Richards Rd.

7:30 - 10:30am -- Closed to Northbound traffic from Dorr.

Bancroft St.

7am - 1pm closed at UP Trail

7am - 1 pm closed at Secor & Bancroft

Ottawa Hills, some roads closed and highly congested, Bancroft Rd closed:

Westbound Bancroft from Secor to University Parks Trail CLOSED 7:15am to 11:00am

Kenwood from Secor to Ottawa Hills HS CLOSED from 7 am to 8:15am

Indian Rd from Secor to Talmadge will be CLOSED from 7am to 8:45am

Various Rds within Ottawa Hills from Talmadge to Exmoor, controlled traffic from 7am to ­9:00am

Talmadge between Indian and Bancroft CLOSED from 7am to 9:00am

Exmoor in Ottawa Hills to the Main Entrance of Wildwood on Central will be CLOSED 7:15am to 9:00am

Hasty Rd from Damascus to Talmadge -- lane restrictions.

Central Ave from Reynolds to Corey Road -- 7:15am-9am.

In Sylvania, ROAD CLOSURES, very congested with controlled traffic:

King Rd between Sylvania Brint - NORTHBOUND CLOSED 8:15 to ­11:00am

Intersection of Sylvania and King controlled traffic avoid 8:15am to 11:00am

Intersection of King and Brint controlled traffic avoid 8:00am to 11:00am

Brint Rd from King to Woodland -- controlled traffic from 8:15 to 11am

Vicksburg CLOSED from 8:15am to 11am

Olander Park and Tam O Shanter will be congested from 8:15am­ to 11am

Entrance to Olander will be CLOSED from 8:15am to ­11am

Sylvania Avenue from King Rd to Corey Rd, lane restrictions in place, avoid, 8:15 to ­11:30am

Heading back into Toledo, Corey Rd Closed, I-475 Corey Rd. exit closed

Corey between Sylvania and Central – CLOSED 8:15am to ­12:30pm

Corey exit from I-475 CLOSED from 8:15am to ­12:30pm

Bancroft and University Parks Trail -- cannot cross trail 7:45am to ­12:30pm

Richards at University Parks Trail -- cannot cross trail 7:45am to ­12:30pm

Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer the runners along the race course. Ideal locations for spectator viewing include:

Bancroft and Secor

Indian and Evergreen

Indian and Talmadge

King and Sylvania

Tam-O-Shanter, Sylvania

Olander Park, Sylvania

McCord and Holland Sylvania

Richards and University Parks Trail

