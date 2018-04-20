Finally, time to golf again!

Spring has gotten off to a late start for 2018, but it finally showed up today.

"It's been like January 90th or January 100th. It's just been wicked," said Ed Mitchell, Golf Course Superintendent at The Legacy.

With the cold season lasting longer than usual this year, many folks are fighting off cabin fever and eager to spend some time outdoors.

John Pierce is a member at Sylvania Country Club and can’t wait to start spending much more of his time there soon.

"It's been kind of cold so usually we start probably, we're probably three, four weeks later than we do normally," Pierce said.

Local golf courses feel the same way and are excited to start welcoming the crowds. They are optimistic that, despite the slow start, business will pick up for the season soon. With a dry forecast as the outlook, hopefully they'll see more traffic as soon as this weekend.

"I would say last year spoiled us all because we were golfing in February of last year. We had 5 days in the 70s in February and now, this year, you know, we're 2 weeks behind normal schedule so we're really wanting to get out there and play some golf this year," Jason Stuller, PGA Head Golf Professional at Sylvania Country Club said.

Both Sylvania Country Club and The Legacy tell me that they're fully operational, and ready for some company, not just on the course, but throughout their facilities.

"We're starting to dry up, firm up, we've had some winds. but it's just starting to, like I say, it's just starting to pop up. The greens are still a little bit dormant, they're a little bit browner, but they putt great. You know, when they're not being mowed all the time, but we've been rowing them so the speed's still there," Mitchell said.

The courses may not have hit that catalog-ready summer look just yet, but if you're looking to play 18 holes, or perhaps take some swings at the driving range, these Toledo area courses are ready for you.

"You never can play enough golf, I would say," Pierce, smiling, said.

Mitchell can’t wait to see an influx of guests soon.

"We miss seeing the people. They kind of cheer you up as you go along. Taking care of 210 acres you can get kind of lonely out here without golfers," Mitchell added.

