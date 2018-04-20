EPIC birthday bash works to attract and retain young professionals

The next business leaders of Toledo celebrated an EPIC Birthday Bash Friday night at the Central Union Terminal.

They belong to EPIC, a Chamber of Commerce group for young business and professional people. EPIC stands for Engaging People-Inspiring Change.

Members believe a region influenced by diverse talent is a region that can attract and retain it. And you don’t have to be a part of the suit and tie crowd either.

Folks in blue collar and technical fields also make up that talent pool.

“It’s important because young professionals want to know they have a community here and want to know there’s fun things going on within the Toledo region. That’s what makes them want to be able to put down roots and start their careers here and live here” said EPIC member Sarah Swisher.

Katie Moline is a Toledo native now working as a CPA.

“I’ve always loved Toledo. Feel like Toledo made me the thing I am today. I feel I need to support this amazing city,” said Moline.

Then there’s James McGhee who moved here from Chicago and now In hospital management.

“A good lifestyle to hang out. The cost of living is awesome. We’re able to do a lot more and not have to make as much to do that.”

The EPIC Birthday Bash. An event where everyone in attendance definitely believes you will do better in Toledo.

