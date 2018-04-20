Turn in weather brings walleye fishermen down to the river

The fish were biting on the Maumee River on Friday (Source: WTOL)

Warmer temperatures and brighter sunshine is finally giving fishermen good weather to get out and catch some walleye.

Fisherman say this is normally peak time for the walleye run but the cold weather has slowed fishing on the Maumee River.

Many of the fishermen on Friday are looking forward to next weekend when it is projected to be even warmer.

Despite the cooler than normal temperatures however, hundreds of anglers could be seen getting out on the river on Friday hoping to reel in a walleye or two.

Some brought their boats while others waded near the shore.

The walleye run typically lasts from mid-March to the end of April.

Thousands of fishermen from all over the region flood the Maumee River each year because it is known for having some of the best walleye fishing in the country.

Two brothers fishing on Friday make this a yearly tradition.

"We haven’t had the greatest luck the last few years. This has been our best year. We have caught five between the two of us. My brother lives in Dayton and I live in lower central Michigan. We meet here halfway once a year and give it a go,” said fisherman David Duke.

Fishermen say there is no better feeling than hooking your first walleye of the day after hours of fishing.

Friday also kicked off the second annual Walleye Roundup Fishing Tournament in Rossford.

The two-day tournament runs Friday and Saturday.

The fishing starts at seven in the morning and lasts until 4 p.m.

31 Teams of two take to the water to try and catch the biggest and longest walleye.

The anglers will weigh their biggest 5 fish, and the team with the highest weight wins the first place prize.

"Grand prize is 7,500 dollars for first place. We are going to pay down to as low as 500 dollars plus there's a big walleye. And a big basket for the event of $500,” said Gary Bowman, tournament director.

