Toledo Police enrolling kids in Safe-T-City program

Kids learn the basics of safety at Safe-T-City in 2015 (Source: WTOL)

If you’re from the area, you probably remember taking part in a Safe-T-City program.

The program has been going strong in Toledo for 41 years.

Now the Toledo Police Department is accepting applications for 2018.

The free program will take place in morning or afternoon sessions over a number of different weeks this summer:

June 13 - June 22

July 9 – July 18

June 25 – July 6 (no classes on July 3 or 4)

July 23 – August 1

Morning sessions will last from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m. and afternoon sessions will happen from noon to 2:30 p.m.

You can visit TPD’s website to fill out an application or visit one of the following locations:

Safety Building - 525 N. Erie

Northwest District Station - 2330 W. Sylvania Ave

Scott Park District Station - 2301 Nebraska

Sessions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Children will learn about pedestrian safety, bicycle safety, bus safety, electric safety, stranger danger, as well as fire and water safety through a series of songs, poems, art projects, stories, movies and interactive involvement in an outdoor miniature city.

