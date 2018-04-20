Woman suing Insane Clown Posse after being injured by bottle of Faygo

Andrea Walker says she missed 11 weeks of work due to injuries suffered at an ICP concert (Source: WTOL)

Fans of the group Insane Clown Posse line up outside Headliners in 2011 (Source: WTOL)

A woman is suing hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse after she says she was injured at a concert in Toledo.

Andrea Walker attended the concert about 3 years ago at Headliners in north Toledo.

Walker is now seeking several hundred-thousand dollars in damages after she claims a bottle of Faygo was hurled at her during the concert.

Andrea says she was toward the back of the venue when an unopened bottle hit her in the chest, causing her to collapse moments after.

The Detroit-based pop Faygo is a familiar stage prop at ICP shows.

The group usually shake up the 2 liter bottles and spray the soft drink into the crowd.

Andrea was rushed to the hospital after collapsing and had to get 8 stitches, and a cast on her right arm.

She missed around 11 weeks of work.

"My client missed a significant amount of work, she had some significant injuries and she has some permanent scars that she'll carry with her forever. We're going to work for some compensatory damages on that front, and we're looking to get some punitive damages,” said Andrea’s lawyer Zach Murry.

WTOL will continue to follow the case and keep you updated with any new information.

