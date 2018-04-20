The 42nd Annual Glass City Marathon is Sunday

Toledo is just two days away from thousands of runners taking over the streets. The 42nd Annual Glass City Marathon takes off Sunday morning.

More than 9,000 runners have already registered but there's still spots available to sign up at the expo Friday and Saturday.

"It's grown bigger and bigger and people are coming from farther and farther away. Or they used to live in Toledo and they moved out, but they travel back," said Priscilla Timmons. She herself is a runner.

One popular aspect is the fast course. Elite runners use the flat trails to set personal best times, qualify for the Boston marathon- or even the Olympic Trials.

But for runners not running against the clock, t's still a great experience.

"You get to tour the whole city and run through some of our great Metroparks, so those are always a huge hit. The University of Toledo is obviously a huge aspect of Toledo and a lot of graduates and just memories there so it encompasses a lot of what Toledo is about," Timmons added.

For those concerned about navigating around the race, keep in mind that different parts of the city will be closed down between 7 a.m. and noon on Sunday around the University of Toledo-Douglas and Dorr all the way out to Richards Road.

In Sylvania avoid King Road from Brint to Sylvania and Sylvania Avenue from King to McCord Road.

Although these closures could be an inconvenience, organizers are still encouraging everyone to come out to the curb and cheer on the runners.

"Get out your cup of coffee and lawn chair and watch people come by. Cowbells are fun, posters are fun- so come out and support it," said Clint McCormick, the race's director.

