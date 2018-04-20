Man accused of sucking toes appears in court - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of sucking toes appears in court

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of sucking a woman's toes without her permission had a brief appearance in court Friday.

Prosecutors claim Joseph Jones assaulted the woman inside a Meijer store in Bowling Green, last spring.

Jones will  be back in court in July 13th for a pretrial hearing and his trial date is set for late august.

In August of 2017, a judge found Jones  guilty of a similar crime in Toledo. He already served his time in that case.

