Toledo celebrates Rogers High School girls' basketball team with downtown parade

The city of Toledo is honoring the Rogers High School girls' basketball team Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Rams made history this year when they won the Division II state championship.

The team will be honored with a parade downtown which starts at 11 a.m. It will start on north St. Clair Street and go to Jackson, then onto Summit Street and end at Promenade Park.

There will be a 30-minute rally in the park and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will present the team with the key to the city.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.