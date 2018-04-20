Local business owner reacts to brick and mortar stores closing

WTOL 11 reported earlier that Elder Beerman stores and all others under the Bon-Ton parent company will soon close. It's the latest in a string of brick and mortar stores either shutting down, or in serious trouble.

But is it enough to worry local, small business owners?

WTOL 11 stopped by Lily's at Levis, Friday afternoon. The store was fairly busy. Lynda and Rod Brown of Defiance were among the shoppers looking for good finds for their home and garden.

"We're always looking for something different," said Rod.

The couple said while they do also shop on Amazon, they always make it a point to stop by Lily's with each changing season.

"I like to come in here and touch and feel and there's just so many unique and different things. I always find something I like in here," said Lynda.

Judy Church said the one-of-a-kind items in her store and customer service is what's kept shoppers coming back the past 17 years.

"When they ask us, we know exactly what to show them. It's so nice. They pinpoint the age, and whatever it is, we can help them," said Church.

With the growth of online shopping, Lily's has adjusted its business model a bit and is now selling some of its popular items online.

"My candles, my soaps. So I've jumped in on that and I think I'd like to expand on that too," said Church.

Church said as more and more brick and mortar stores close, she's not worried. She'll just keep doing what she does. All the while, trying to get better at it.

"That's what's nice about a small business, is that you have your finger on the pulse of what that customer wants," she added.

