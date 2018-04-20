OSHP seize more than $25,000 worth of heroin during traffic stop

Two Michigan are men behind bars after a big drug bust in Ottawa County on Friday.

The men were pulled over for a traffic stop on the turnpike. That when Ohio State Highway troopers seized 142 grams of heroin during the stop.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted the trooper who then searched the car.

The heroin is valued at more than $25,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.