OSHP seize more than $25,000 worth of heroin during traffic stop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP seize more than $25,000 worth of heroin during traffic stop

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two Michigan are men behind bars after a big drug bust in Ottawa County on Friday.

The men were pulled over for a traffic stop on the turnpike. That when Ohio State Highway troopers seized 142 grams of heroin during the stop.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted the trooper who then searched the car.

The heroin is valued at more than $25,000.

