TPD investigate 'Robin Hood' robbery in downtown Toledo

John Anthony Simmons (Source: Lucas County Jail) John Anthony Simmons (Source: Lucas County Jail)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH

Toledo Police are investigating a downtown Toledo bank robbery.

Police said John Anthony Simmons robbed the Huntington bank earlier on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses then said Simmons started walking down the street and was handing out money to people saying it was God's work.

When police arrested the man, he was walking into the nearby Fifth Third Bank.

