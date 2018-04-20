Former OSU football coach Earle Bruce dies at 87

(WTOL) - Former Ohio State Buckeyes football coach Earle Bruce passed away Friday morning at the age of 87, according to ESPN.

Bruce was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017. He coached the Buckeyes from 1979 to 1987.

His four daughters released this statement on his passing:

Former @OhioStAthletics Football Coach Earle Bruce has died. His daughters released this statement this morning. pic.twitter.com/zSneEIovB5 — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) April 20, 2018

Bruce won 81 games with the Ohio State and won Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1980.

He lead the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record in his first season after taking over the helm from celebrated coach Woody Hayes, according to ESPN.

Bruce ended his career with an overall record of 154-90-2 with coaching gigs at Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Colorado State and Tampa in addition to Ohio State.

