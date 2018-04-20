Fire destroys north Toledo home

Crews are on the scene of a fire in north Toledo Friday morning.

The fire happened on Pearl Street around 2:30 a.m.

The homeowner was at work at the time of the fire. She said her children were also not home when the fire happened, and the family dog made it out of the home.

Crews say the house is destroyed.

Family members stood outside the home watching the blaze.

Police have taped off the street to keep people away from the house.

