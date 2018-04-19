Walleye defeats Indy 3-2 in double OT

After double overtime, the Toledo Walleye came out on top and beat the Indy Fuel 3-2 Thursday night for a sweep in the series.

Even though the fish had a 3-0 lead in the first round playoff series, the toughest thing to do in hockey is to beat a desperate team on their home ice.

Halfway through a second overtime Kyle Bonis sets up Christian Hillbrich to score the game winning goal.

ICYMI: Here is Christian Hilbrich's game-winning goal in double overtime to send the Walleye on to Round 2. pic.twitter.com/y4OYDus309 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 20, 2018

Hilbrich has scored five goals in four games in the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Interview with Christian HIlbrich who scored the game-winner in double overtime to push the Walleye in to the 2nd Round. He had 5 goals in 4 games in the 1st Round. pic.twitter.com/3HLCjhFOKG — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 20, 2018

Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle also made 43 saves in the Walleye victory over Indy.

Interview with Walleye Goaltender Pat Nagle who made 43 saves in the Walleye victory over Indy. pic.twitter.com/GkHyIde1nW — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 20, 2018

Coach Dan Watson says the Walleye will take what they learned from playing the Fuel, both good and bad, to their next series.

Interview with Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson following the 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 to sweep Indy: pic.twitter.com/nxfuf3scdV — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 20, 2018

The Walleye now advances to the second round. They will play the winner of the Fort Wayne and Cincinnati series.

Due to the Walleye's sweep, they will have a nice break to recuperate.

