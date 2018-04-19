TPD investigates attempted robbery at south Toledo restaurant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigates attempted robbery at south Toledo restaurant

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating an attempted robbery at a south Toledo Bambino's Pizza & Sub restaurant.

Police say around 9:15 Wednesday night, a man tried getting into the store but it was locked. That's when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at a worker.

The suspect then tried getting through a side door which was also locked. He then ran away.

The suspect did have his face and hands covered.

