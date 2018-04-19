Judge orders second round of psychological evaluation for Toledo serial killer

One of two brothers who admitted to stalking, raping and killing young women in the 1980's is one step closer to walking out of prison.

Nathaniel Cook was back in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Nathaniel confessed to three murders in all with his a older brother Anthony. Anthony is considered the ringleader of the crimes and is serving two life sentences.

Under a plea agreement hammered out by prosecutors and defense lawyers, Nathaniel would be free after 20 years for admitting his guilt.

At the time the deal was approved by families of the victims.

Last month Judge Linda Jennings ordered Cook to receive a psychological evaluation to determine his status as a sex offender.

On Thursday she ordered another round of testing.

Results will determine how often Cook will report to court upon release. It could be every ninety days or annually.

Prosecutor Julia Bates said she plans to submit a brief in the case based on what the law says.

"I made a decision twenty years ago that we would go forward with this and I feel that is my oath, my obligation. I can't renege on that. I can only say I didn't agree to let him out. I only agreed not to oppose it. That's where I am," Bates explained.

Results of the testing will be presented at Cook's next hearing on May 31.

