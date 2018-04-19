City officials investigate racial slur incident

A racial slur and a swastika drawn on a notepad was found in a city vehicle earlier this week.

The vehicle was used by the Division of Water.

As of Thursday evening the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is investigating who could have left the note in the car.

A water service repairman from the division said he believes there is a race issue with the management in the department.

Councilwoman Yvonne Harper found out about the incident Wednesday night and said she's outraged, but is also glad that it is being taken seriously.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz made a statement to WTOL 11:

To say I condemn hate symbols like a swastika or racial slurs and anti-LGBT messages is an understatement.

He added that when they find out who is responsible for this incident, strong action will be taken against them.

The Mayor promised every employee in the Division of Water Distribution that they will be talked to about diversity training and sensitivity

The Mayor's office said they're also discussing about getting police involved however as of Thursday evening, no report has been filed.

