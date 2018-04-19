Local businesses celebrate 419 with tons of offers

Celebrate your love for the 419 on Adams Street with a scavenger hunt, live music, food and drink specials, a mini Maker's Mart, shop specials, and more!

Here is what's happening on the street:

Wesley's Bar is offering $4 beers brewed in the 419 along with $5 Toledo Spirits Cocktails. Not to mention it's Happy Hour All Day!

Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits is offering $5 Long Islands , $2 Miller Lt and $5 off specialty pizzas. For entertainment there will be male entertainers and a drag show.

House of Dow has 25% off CRYFACE playing in store.

Ink and Iron Tattoo Parlour and Gallery is offering Special 419-inspired tattoos

Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer will entertain guests with live music performances by Steve Kennedy. They will also be offering $4 local craft beers, $2 Buckeye Beer, a featured Toledo Spirits Craft Cocktail List and locally sourced food features.

The Attic On Adams will have Strolling Magic by Martin Jarret from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. DJ Jon Zenz will take over 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the patio and yes the Patio Bar will be open.

Toledo Spirits Company will have Pop-up Gin Garden inside The Attic on Adams. It Starts at 4:19 p.m. There will be Handcrafted Cocktails and a debut of the new Toledo Spirits Gin!

Handmade Toledo will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Maker Shop open with deals on local goods . Selector Dub Narcotic and goLab will be playing from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mini Maker’s Mart will be featuring over 40 handmade vendors and Food trucks.

Carlos' Poco Loco is offering $4.19 house margaritas on rocks and Toledo brewed beers

The Ottawa Tavern will celebrate 419 day with Grubby Paws, Zimmerman Twins, and more. All ages welcome. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $5 (Under 21 $8 w/o ticket).

